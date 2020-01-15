Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Loewy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Loewy works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.