Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at LIU JEFFREY E MD OFFICE in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Vertigo and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.