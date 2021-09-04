See All Neurologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD

Neurology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Liu works at LIU JEFFREY E MD OFFICE in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Vertigo and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1380 Lusitana St Ste 705, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 537-5555

  • Straub Clinic And Hospital
  • The Queens Medical Center

Cerebrovascular Disease
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.2
    Sep 04, 2021
    Probably my best Doctor. Listens to my concerns and more. No rush, takes his time to address my concerns. Helped me out with other issues beyond neurology
    Great Doctor — Sep 04, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD

    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at LIU JEFFREY E MD OFFICE in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Vertigo and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

