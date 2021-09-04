Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Michiko Kimura Bruno1380 Lusitana St Ste 705, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 537-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Probably my best Doctor. Listens to my concerns and more. No rush, takes his time to address my concerns. Helped me out with other issues beyond neurology
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750359709
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurology
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Vertigo and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
