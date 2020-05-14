Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Krystal H Pham MD Ltd3040 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 477-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr lui was and still is amazing even though my pregnancy ended in miscarriage Due to sub chorionic hemmorage... He seen it and told me the worst case scenario but we are going to hope for best case and kept a close eye on me and made it every vist exciting. The day we seen that my babies heart had stop, he had great bedside manner and was very sympathetic... The date of my d&c I was very terrified and uncontrollably sobbing but honestly I can say that when he arrived I jumped with relief and calmness... I haven't had a good dr like this since my pediatrician when I was a lil girl... Hope this wasn't TMI. Just thought I share my story and the awsome respect I have for Dr. Lui.... The women that work in the office are awsome as well even tho I bugged them constantly... They were all very patient with me.... Thank you Dr lui's office??
About Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1023051117
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of California-Riverside
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
