Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pulmonary Diagnostics297 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-1377
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Dr. Lou treated my mom. He treated her with compassion and answered all our questions. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013983238
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Emphysema, Wheezing and Smoking Cessation Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.