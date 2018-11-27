Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Liu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at NYU Langone Pulmonary Diagnostics - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Wheezing and Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.