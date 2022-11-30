Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Littleton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.



Dr. Littleton works at Baton Rouge General Physicians - Primary Care Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.