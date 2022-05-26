Dr. Jeffrey Litt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Litt, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Litt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Partners in Womens Health of Jupiter LLC600 Heritage Dr Ste 210, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 354-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr litt for 42 years I have had surgeries and minor procedures as well by Dr Litt he is professional, compassionate, and very well educated in his field and office staff is great.
About Dr. Jeffrey Litt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Litt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litt has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Uterine Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Litt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litt.
