Dr. Jeffrey Litt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Litt works at Partners In Womens Health in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Uterine Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.