Dr. Jeffrey Linder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Linder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Linder works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 630, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-6891
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 109, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 780-1111
DHAT Waxahachie2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E Ste 265, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (214) 941-6891
Red Bird Endoscopy Center3107 W Camp Wisdom Rd Ste 189, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 331-2922
Methodist Richardson Medical Center2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 502, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 629-4454Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first colonoscopy with Dr Linder at Methodist hospital. From the scheduling through procedure completion, the process was easy and efficient. The entire care staff were friendly, kind and knowledgeable. I was reassured throughout the entire process. I recommend Dr. Linder to anyone looking for a quality doctor and experience.
About Dr. Jeffrey Linder, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Gastroenterology
