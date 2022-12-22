Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Linder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Linder works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX and Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.