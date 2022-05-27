Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Howell, NJ.
They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2360 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 414-6809
Center for Vein Restoration | Edison102 James St Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (855) 830-8346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Convenient office and above friendly staff. Dr, Lin was the best kind of doctor you could ask for, he is personable, kind, clearly explained the vein situation in my leg and gave me all of the options and future benefits vs risks. I was completely in the drivers seat for determining the direction I wanted to take to addrress my ailment. Had the procedure and feel like a new person, my only regret is that I waited so long to reach out to Dr. Lin, something I will not be repeating, ever. Thak you Dr. Lin!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1255641197
