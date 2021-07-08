Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Jeffrey M. Lin, MD LLC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Pearl City, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.