Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Texas Heart & Lungs in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.