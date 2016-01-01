Dr. Lieblich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Lieblich, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lieblich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Jeffrey M. Lieblich MD Sc1971 2nd St Ste 100, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Jeffrey Lieblich, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1184620916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lieblich has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieblich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieblich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieblich.
