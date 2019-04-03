Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Lieberman works at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.