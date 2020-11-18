Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Liberman works at
Locations
-
1
Irondequoit Internal Medicine485 Titus Ave Ste H, Rochester, NY 14617 Directions (585) 544-5368
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liberman?
Dr. Liberman is unique. If as a patient you have an 'attitude' and want to be your own health provider knowing more than your doctor, find another provider. He's not there to compete, but to treat. Let him... and you will be in good hands. He says what you need to know, not just want to hear. The man cares.
About Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205836772
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liberman works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.