Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO

Internal Medicine
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Liberman works at Irondequoit Internal Medicine in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Irondequoit Internal Medicine
    485 Titus Ave Ste H, Rochester, NY 14617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 544-5368

Hospital Affiliations
  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205836772
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liberman works at Irondequoit Internal Medicine in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Liberman’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

