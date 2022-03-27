Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Locations
Jeffrey W. Lewis MD16400 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 278-5200Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I just love Dr. Lewis. It’s been a number of years since I’ve seen him, because of his skill and knowledge. He listens to every concern and explains everything fully and clearly. And, I have never been to a more well run Doctor’s office. His staff were friendly, comforting and knew how to have a great functioning office. I told them they should be the model for all doctor’s offices in Florida!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1144436510
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Dr. Lewis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Biopsy of Breast, Excision of Breast Tumor, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
