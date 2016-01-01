Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Levy, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Levy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Levy works at
Robert G. Mirsky MD PA745 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-6400
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- 1306880497
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.