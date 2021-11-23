Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Levisman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Levisman works at Las Vegas Heart Associates - North Tenaya Way in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.