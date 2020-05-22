Dr. Jeffrey Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Levine, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Regional Women's Health Gr - Jeffrey R Levine MD2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 106, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 770-9436
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Levine is THE best obgyn in S. Jersey. He is kind, professional and has an excellent beside manner. He reaches out in a timely manner with test results and takes time to listen and answer your concerns. No question is a stupid question. I am so glad he was recommended to me when I was pregnant. It is also nice going to a private practice and not being bounced around to different doctors. His office staff is great as well.
- Medical College Penn
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.