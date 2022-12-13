See All General Dentists in Rochester, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Levine, DDS

Dentistry
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Levine, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine - DDS.

Dr. Levine works at Western New York Dental in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western New York Dental Group Brighton West Henrietta Road
    2024 W Henrietta Rd Ste 5J, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 206-4881

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Abscess
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Treatment frequency



Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Infected Tooth Pulp Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Pulp Inflammation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ameritas
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Levine, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 4 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1659987402
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University College Of Dental Medicine, Department Of Endodontics
    • Columbia University College of Dental Medicine - DDS
