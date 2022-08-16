See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Jeffrey Levenda, MD

Sports Medicine
3 (16)
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Levenda, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Levenda works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Medical Group LLC
    7980 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 478-5210
  2. 2
    Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC
    3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 478-5210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 16, 2022
    I switched to Dr. Levenda just over a year ago from another provider. Dr. Levenda is very smart and cares a lot about his patients, he try’s to resolve issues as quickly as possible. I am writing this after reading some of his past reviews. I have seen him within the past week. Yes the wait was long about 45 minutes however that was not his fault it was a staffing issue; he only had one nurse working that day. The nurse stated she was sorry for the delay and thoroughly did her job without cutting corners, as did Dr. Levenda. I felt like my care was a priority for him. I do not remember a time in my life when I have not had to wait to see the doctor, I have always planed my day around my appointment, not try to squeeze it in as a quick stop and go. Aside from the wait I feel that care of patients is a top priority and my complaints and concerns have always been validated. I even get a print out of what was wrong, discussed and a path of action moving forward.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Levenda, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619298411
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levenda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levenda works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Levenda’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

