Dr. Levenda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Levenda, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Levenda, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Lutheran Medical Group LLC7980 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 478-5210
Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Directions (260) 478-5210
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
I switched to Dr. Levenda just over a year ago from another provider. Dr. Levenda is very smart and cares a lot about his patients, he try’s to resolve issues as quickly as possible. I am writing this after reading some of his past reviews. I have seen him within the past week. Yes the wait was long about 45 minutes however that was not his fault it was a staffing issue; he only had one nurse working that day. The nurse stated she was sorry for the delay and thoroughly did her job without cutting corners, as did Dr. Levenda. I felt like my care was a priority for him. I do not remember a time in my life when I have not had to wait to see the doctor, I have always planed my day around my appointment, not try to squeeze it in as a quick stop and go. Aside from the wait I feel that care of patients is a top priority and my complaints and concerns have always been validated. I even get a print out of what was wrong, discussed and a path of action moving forward.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levenda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenda.
