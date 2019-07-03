Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lessing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lessing works at Anagenesis Spine & Pain Medicine in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.