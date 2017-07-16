See All Pediatric Urologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Leslie, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Leslie, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, North Central Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Leslie works at Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christus Santa Rosa Health System
    333 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 704-4100
  2. 2
    Pediatrix Urology of San Antonio
    4499 Medical Dr Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals



  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurogenic Bladder
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Neurogenic Bladder
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis

Treatment frequency




Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urodynamics Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    
    About Dr. Jeffrey Leslie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    25 years of experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1245378124
    • 1245378124
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Abilene Christian University
    • Abilene Christian University
    Undergraduate School
    Pediatric Urology
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Leslie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leslie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leslie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leslie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leslie works at Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Leslie’s profile.

    Dr. Leslie has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leslie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leslie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leslie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leslie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leslie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

