Dr. Jeffrey Leslie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leslie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Leslie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Leslie, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, North Central Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Leslie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christus Santa Rosa Health System333 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 704-4100
-
2
Pediatrix Urology of San Antonio4499 Medical Dr Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leslie?
Best doctor that could have seen my child for urine reflex...highly recommend
About Dr. Jeffrey Leslie, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245378124
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- University Health System
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Abilene Christian University
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leslie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leslie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leslie works at
Dr. Leslie has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leslie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leslie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leslie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leslie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leslie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.