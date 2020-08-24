Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Leider, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Leider works at Jeffrey S Leider MD PC in Farmington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.