Dr. Jeffrey Leider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Leider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Leider, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Leider works at
Locations
-
1
The Hearing Clinic24001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 170, Farmington, MI 48336 Directions (248) 615-4368
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leider?
Took both my sons to see him, excellent with kids. Answered all my questions and felt comfortable with his knowledge.
About Dr. Jeffrey Leider, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548259641
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leider works at
Dr. Leider has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Leider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.