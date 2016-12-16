Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lehrman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital, Riddle Memorial Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.



Dr. Lehrman works at A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Loveland, CO and Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.