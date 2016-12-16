See All Podiatrists in Cheyenne, WY
Dr. Jeffrey Lehrman, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lehrman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital, Riddle Memorial Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.

Dr. Lehrman works at A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Loveland, CO and Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Alpha Family Medicine Inc
    1202 Cleveland Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 632-1657
  2
    A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center
    3880 Grant Ave Ste 140, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 667-0769
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3
    A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center
    2001 S Shields St Ste F, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 493-4660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital
  • Springfield Hospital
  • Taylor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Abscess
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Abscess

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Absence of Tibia Chevron Icon
Absence of Tibia With Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Accessory Deep Peroneal Nerve Chevron Icon
Accessory Navicular Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly - Absence of Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Callus
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Space Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Numbness
Onychonychia - Hypoplastic Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis of Mibelli Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
RSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Synostosis of Talus and Calcaneus - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Access Care
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • AllKids Health Insurance
    • Allstate
    • American Benefit
    • American CareSource
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • American Life & Health Ins. Co.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Boilermakers National Health & Welfare Fund
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • CoreSource
    • Corporate Health Administrators
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • CSX Railroad
    • Delaware Physicians Care
    • Dept. of US Army Medical Active Duty
    • Devon Health
    • Employers Health & Welfare Plan
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Advantage
    • Health Care Alliance Pool
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthcare Select
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • John Hancock
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Nationwide
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • Pacific Mutual
    • Physician HealthCare Network
    • Pipefitters
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Prudential
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2016
    Straightforward and reliable.
    Amy_J in Hellertown, PA — Dec 16, 2016
    About Dr. Jeffrey Lehrman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285721266
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Crozer Keystone Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Crozer Keystone Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ursinus College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Lehrman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehrman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lehrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehrman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehrman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

