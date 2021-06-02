Dr. Jeffrey Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lehman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates133 Benmore Dr Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-4883
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 614-0500
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates107 The Hermits Trl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-9120
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates44 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 422-4921
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend, he was very comforting to my daughter.. We found the huge lump on her throat, which was her thyroid. Dr. worked fast on getting the surgery process done as soon as possible.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lehman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972505204
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
