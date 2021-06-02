Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lehman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Lehman works at The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL, Altamonte Springs, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.