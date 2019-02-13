Dr. Leflein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Leflein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Leflein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
St Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbo2000 N Huron River Dr Ste 200, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-3007
Allergy & Immunology Associates Of Michigan4350 Jackson Rd Ste 370, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 434-3007
The Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 175, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 932-0082
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent care from Dr. Leflein and staff. Extremely thorough exam and medical history. So appreciate him taking the time and explaining possible diagnoses. Very caring and concerned. Will strongly recommend him.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Leflein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leflein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leflein has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leflein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leflein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leflein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leflein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leflein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.