Dr. Jeffrey Leflein, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.5 (10)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Leflein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

Dr. Leflein works at Allergy & Immunology Associates Of Michigan in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbo
    2000 N Huron River Dr Ste 200, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 434-3007
  2. 2
    Allergy & Immunology Associates Of Michigan
    4350 Jackson Rd Ste 370, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 434-3007
  3. 3
    The Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center
    32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 175, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 932-0082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 13, 2019
    Excellent care from Dr. Leflein and staff. Extremely thorough exam and medical history. So appreciate him taking the time and explaining possible diagnoses. Very caring and concerned. Will strongly recommend him.
    Ann Arbor, MI — Feb 13, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Leflein, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578544870
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leflein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leflein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leflein has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leflein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leflein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leflein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leflein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leflein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

