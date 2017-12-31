Dr. Jeffrey Lefkovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lefkovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lefkovitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Ohio Digestive Care LLC495 Cooper Rd Ste 427, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 523-1111
Mount Carmel East6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-6356
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor. Has called personally on several occasions to check on my progress. Very thorough. Goes the extra mile. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lefkovitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1184661886
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefkovitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefkovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefkovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefkovitz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Heartburn and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkovitz.
