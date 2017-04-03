See All Otolaryngologists in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (14)
Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. 

Dr. Le Benger works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Thyroid Scan
Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan
Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study

Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 03, 2017
    Dr J. LeBenger is the most thorough, professional and caring Doctor. The absolute best.
    RoseAnn Lazio in West Orange, NJ — Apr 03, 2017
    About Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1962404558
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Le Benger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le Benger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le Benger works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Le Benger’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Le Benger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le Benger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le Benger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le Benger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
