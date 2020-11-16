Dr. Jeffrey Layne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Layne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Layne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Turtel Shapiro Scavron & Bendit Llp, 1181 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent surgeon & followup care.
About Dr. Jeffrey Layne, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Dr. Layne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layne has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Layne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layne.
