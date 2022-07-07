Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Lawson works at Piedmont Arthritis Clinic in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.