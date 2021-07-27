Dr. Lawhon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Lawhon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lawhon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McMinnville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park.
Locations
Mary Jane Jamieson1589 Sparta St Ste 305, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 815-7700
Mountain View Physician Practice Inc114 N Duncan St, Jamestown, TN 38556 Directions (931) 879-6293
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeff Lawhon was very professional and knowledgeable about EDG/ Colonoscopy… He’s very friendly! Explaining on follow up thoroughly! Great surgeon!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lawhon, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawhon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawhon has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawhon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawhon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawhon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.