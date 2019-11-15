Dr. Jeffrey Lautin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lautin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lautin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lautin, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
NBIMC - Radiology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7919
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He treated me for my DVT and I am still under his care. I highly recommend him as a Interventional Surgeon . He is really good at what he does. Thank you Dr Lautin!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lautin, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1689629875
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
