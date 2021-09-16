Dr. Jeffrey Laut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Laut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Laut, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Laut works at
Locations
Hartford85 Seymour St Ste 900, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 241-0700
Bloomfield533 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 246-4029
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 102B, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 241-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor with a wealth of experience, superb clinical judgement and compassion. Patients should consider themselves fortunate indeed to have Dr. Laut as their physician.
About Dr. Jeffrey Laut, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134228158
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Hartford Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laut works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Laut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.