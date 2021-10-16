Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Lauber works at
Locations
Advanced Skin Treatment Center320 Superior Ave Ste 395, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lauber is amazing! I called him and needed to have my daughter seen right away and he gave us a same day appointment during his lunch hour. Upon arrival at the appointment, he immediately greeted my daughter and I with the utmost kindness, sincerity and humor. His diagnosis and prescription were spot on and we saw immediate improvements. Dr. Lauber's flexibility to a patients schedule is unmatched, we live out of town so he was willing to come in on Sundays for needed follow-up appointments. Thank you Dr. Lauber for all of your help!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lauber, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1467626499
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauber accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauber speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauber.
