Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Laseter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Delta Regional Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Laseter works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.