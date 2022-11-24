Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kootenai Health and Northwest Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Larson works at Idaho Occupational Medicine Group in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.