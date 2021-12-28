Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Locations
University Hospital600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-0572
Meriter Monona6408 Copps Ave, Monona, WI 53716 Directions (608) 417-3000
UW Health20 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
The best surgeon and he’s very nice takes his job serious.
About Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1144266479
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin-Reconstructive Microsurgery
- University Of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics-Integrated Plastic Surgery
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.