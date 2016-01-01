Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia.
Locations
AnMed Health Urology2000 E Greenville St Ste 5140, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Larson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013166990
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
