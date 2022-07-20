Dr. Jeffrey Lange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lange, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lange, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
2
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
3
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc.100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (781) 471-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Brigham Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center850 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Lange about 4/5 yrs ago for hip pain. We tried non surgiacal options as I have 2 young/active kids. Dr. Lange provided me with many options and left the decision up to me as the patient to proceed as it fit into my lifestyle. Always giving me the pros/cons/outcomes to make the right decision. With that said Covid put a wrench into the process and as time went on it was clear surgery was the best option. Again he explained everything throughly answered my questions. Dr. Lange has a calming and confortable demenor never rushed or disreguarded my concerns/questions. My first surgery date had to be postponed and he called to appologize (whicih it was not his fault) but he knew I desperately needed the surgery as I was living with chronic and debilitating pain, and he got me back on the schedule asap! The day after surgery he called to check in and make sure I was doing ok! Recovered and ready to have my 2nd hip done!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lange, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lange has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lange has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lange. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.