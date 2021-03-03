Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Landers works at The UW-Valley Medical Center Weight Loss Surgery Clinic in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.