See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Renton, WA
Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Landers works at The UW-Valley Medical Center Weight Loss Surgery Clinic in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Bariatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Carina Walker, PA-C
Carina Walker, PA-C
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Lily Chang, MD
Dr. Lily Chang, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD
Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    The UW-Valley Medical Center Weight Loss Surgery Clinic
    4011 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 690-3456
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Landers?

    Mar 03, 2021
    Dr. Landers performed my gastric bypass surgery in September of 2020. By all measures, it was a complete success. He and his staff are the most professional and compassionate people anyone could hope for when seeking medical assistance. I strongly recommend his practice if you are either exploring and committed to having a bariatric procedure or surgery!
    D. Moran — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Landers to family and friends

    Dr. Landers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Landers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477501104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landers works at The UW-Valley Medical Center Weight Loss Surgery Clinic in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Landers’s profile.

    Dr. Landers has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Landers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Landers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.