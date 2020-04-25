See All Dermatologists in Anaheim, CA
Dermatology
17 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Lander, MD is a Dermatologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Lander works at Cosmetic Dermatology of Orange County, Anaheim Hills in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cosmetic Dermatology of Orange County, Anaheim Hills
    500 S Anaheim Hills Rd Ste 210, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 974-3272
    Cosmetic Dermatology of Orange County, Huntington Beach
    17822 Beach Blvd Ste 452, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 848-5851

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 25, 2020
    My husband and I were very favorably impressed with Dr. Lander in every way during our visit today. His professional demeanor, interests in our concerns, answers given to our numerous questions were all most satisfying. He effectively removed a basal cell carcinoma from my husband’s forehead from start to finish. We have complete confidence and faith in Dr. Lander, and feel fortunate and blessed that he performed the needed surgery.
    Nico and Pauline van der Meulen — Apr 25, 2020
    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174566046
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Dr. Jeffrey Lander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lander has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

