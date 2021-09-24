Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Landau, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Landau, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Landau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jaimie L. Burns16 Brace Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 305-0678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landau?
I have been a patient of Dr Landau for several years. Experienced and professional, but kind, empathetic, and funny. Medication is a trial and error process, but he’d probably saved my life a couple of times now.
About Dr. Jeffrey Landau, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1972721405
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landau accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.