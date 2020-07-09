Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Landau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Landau works at Digestive health associates of Texas in Allen, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.