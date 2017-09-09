Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lamont, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Lamont works at Newton-Wellesley Urology in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.