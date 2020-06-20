See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Lakin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Lakin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    642 Broad St Ste 4, Clifton, NJ 07013 (973) 831-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Joint Drainage
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Neck Muscle Strain
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 20, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Lakin for quite a few issues...he was thorough and always had my best interest in mind. He saved both my hand and finger on two separate occasions.
    — Jun 20, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Lakin, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265474852
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Lakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lakin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

