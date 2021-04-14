Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Lake works at Valley Colorectal Surgeons in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.