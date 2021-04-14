Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lake, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Valley Colorectal Surgeons16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 505, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 387-8725
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Lake is a very fine and caring doctor. He goes thru history, medications, and past procedures before asking about my problem. He makes me feel comfortable so I am not afraid to ask any questions. I trust him and since he found polops , he has said he can perform a colonoscopy to check further.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1326006024
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of California, Berkeley
- General Surgery
Dr. Lake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lake has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.