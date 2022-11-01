Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Lahrmann works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Vernon, CT with other offices in Winsted, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.