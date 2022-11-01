See All Neurologists in Vernon, CT
Neurology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Lahrmann works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Vernon, CT with other offices in Winsted, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford Healthcare Movement Disorders Center
    35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6385
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    80 S Main St Ste 202, Winsted, CT 06098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 673-3356
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Treatment frequency



Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, MD

    Neurology
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1851770861
    • 1851770861
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford HealthCare/University of Connecticut
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. John Ascension
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lahrmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lahrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahrmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

