Dr. Jeffrey Lagrasso, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (61)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lagrasso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.

Dr. Lagrasso works at Palm Vascular Centers in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Vascular Center of Broward LLC
    3109 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 981-3223
    Medical Centers Group of South Florida Inc
    7360 Coral Way Ste 30, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 61 ratings
Patient Ratings (61)
5 Star
(56)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Feb 14, 2020
I really want to share my experience with all those women and men, that still have a doubt about getting a Plastic surgery done. I just had My surgery done not long ago, and by far I can say that Dr Jeffrey Lagrasso and the whole team at my cosmetic surgery are amazing. He is very knowledgeable about everything he does, plus any questions that you might have he Would definitely answer them in the evaluation visit. I honestly can say that I’m very happy with my results and my experience with them overall. I believe there is no better hands that can do such an amazing job when contouring your body
Charlene Aleman — Feb 14, 2020
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Lagrasso, MD
About Dr. Jeffrey Lagrasso, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1740239292
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lagrasso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lagrasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrasso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
