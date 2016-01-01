Dr. Jeffrey Laduca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laduca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Laduca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Laduca, MD is a dermatologist in Auburn, NY. He currently practices at Reflections Dermatology and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Laduca is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Reflections Dermatology144 Standart Ave, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 251-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Jeffrey Laduca, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Auburn Community Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laduca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laduca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laduca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laduca has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laduca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laduca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laduca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laduca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laduca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.