Overview

Dr. Jeffrey La Rochelle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. La Rochelle works at Northwest Urological, LLC in Portland, OR with other offices in McMinnville, OR and Sonora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal and Bladder Diverticulum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.