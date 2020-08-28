Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kurta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Kurta works at Jeffrey A Kurta, MD in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.